Teresa M. BOGDAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BOGDAN - Teresa M.
(nee Standart)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 11, 2021. Loving ex-wife and companion of Michael Bogdan; devoted mother of Isabella Ognibene and Jake Bogdan; beloved daughter of Earl and the late Sheila Standart; dear sister of the late Bruce and Joseph Standart; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Teresa's memory. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Papa, I think of you often and want to express my love.
Lindsey
May 5, 2021
Oh sweet girl I'm so sad you had to leave us. You were the best nurse my Jerry could have. When you were with him I knew he was taken care of. Wish we could have talked more often since then but we had texts. You were so nice to send me little presents-even red earrings for Valentines day. I was happy to be your "mom" & you to be my third "daughter". Love & will miss you so much. Isabelle Jake & Michael I'm so sorry you've lost her. She was such a special person with a great smile
Barb Nashwinter
March 17, 2021
There is no amount of sympathy for something like this. She was my cousin, best friend, sister and mother! She had such a huge impact on my life especially growing up. The whole Standart family did. This is truly heartbreaking. All my love to my Uncle Butch, Isabella, Jake and Michael.
Julie McMillen
March 16, 2021
You were one of a kind and a great friend. We had many ups and downs but I hope you knew I loved you. Till we meet again my friend❤
March 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting Teresa at Hutch Tech and living down the street from her on Woodside during our teenage years. I would see her from time to time and just recently re-connected with her through our Color Street obsession. She was a kind person with a huge smile! May she rest in peace.
Melissa Kilcoyne
March 14, 2021
I hope the good & happy memories of Teresa bring you peace & comfort. God puts people in your life at certain times for certain purposes and I believe she was in my life to remind me to lighten up, laugh at myself and find the joy in the little things! There was not a conversation we had that did not bring a smile to my face and a chuckle to my lips! I will miss our chats, I will miss her laughter, I will miss her!
Debbie Klee
March 14, 2021
Michael, Isabella, and Jake, So very sorry for your loss. I will really miss her- glad I met her so many years ago.
Sheryl Klee
March 14, 2021
