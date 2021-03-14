BOGDAN - Teresa M.
(nee Standart)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on March 11, 2021. Loving ex-wife and companion of Michael Bogdan; devoted mother of Isabella Ognibene and Jake Bogdan; beloved daughter of Earl and the late Sheila Standart; dear sister of the late Bruce and Joseph Standart; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday, March 20 from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Teresa's memory. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.