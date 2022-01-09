Menu
Teresa DEGIULI
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
DeGIULI - Teresa (nee Solli)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Angelo; dearest mother of Ann Marie (Duane) Wingert and Robert DeGiuli; grandmother of Nicholas and Christopher Lussier, Marisa (John) Gulias and Arianna DeGiuli; great-grandmother of Sophia Espinal; daughter of the late Paolo and Albina Solli; sister of Anastasia, Maria and Paolina. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Friday, 10 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
13
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
14
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
