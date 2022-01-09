DeGIULI - Teresa (nee Solli)

January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Angelo; dearest mother of Ann Marie (Duane) Wingert and Robert DeGiuli; grandmother of Nicholas and Christopher Lussier, Marisa (John) Gulias and Arianna DeGiuli; great-grandmother of Sophia Espinal; daughter of the late Paolo and Albina Solli; sister of Anastasia, Maria and Paolina. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Friday, 10 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.