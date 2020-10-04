Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Teresa M. PAYNE
PAYNE - Teresa M.
(nee Michaelson)
Of Clarence, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary S. Payne; devoted mother of Melissa A. Payne and Tracy A. (Chris) Davis; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Carly, and Annabelle; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Michaelson; dear sister of Nicholas (Kathy) Michaelson; also survived by nieces, nephews, and faithful dog, T.J. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, on Friday morning (October 9) at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa's name to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.