PAYNE - Teresa M.
(nee Michaelson)
Of Clarence, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary S. Payne; devoted mother of Melissa A. Payne and Tracy A. (Chris) Davis; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Carly, and Annabelle; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Michaelson; dear sister of Nicholas (Kathy) Michaelson; also survived by nieces, nephews, and faithful dog, T.J. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, on Friday morning (October 9) at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa's name to the American Cancer Society
or the SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com