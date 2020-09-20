Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sister Teresita "Evelyn" RICHARDSON OSF
teresita, OSF
Sister Teresita Richardson, OSF
September 18, 2020, age 84. Daughter of the late Wilfred Albert and Margaret (Seminary) Richardson; sister of Wilfred "Duke" Richardson, Jr., Ethel "Corky" Busby and the late Mildred, Dolores, Harold and John; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Sister Teresita's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Sister Teresita's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.