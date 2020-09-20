teresita, OSF
Sister Teresita Richardson, OSF
September 18, 2020, age 84. Daughter of the late Wilfred Albert and Margaret (Seminary) Richardson; sister of Wilfred "Duke" Richardson, Jr., Ethel "Corky" Busby and the late Mildred, Dolores, Harold and John; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Funeral and Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Sister Teresita's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Sister Teresita's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
to share memories and condolences.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.