ROBERTS - Teri Ellen
December 30, 2021. Loving mother of Meredith (Brendan) Roberts Burke; devoted grandmother of Nora; daughter of the late Charles and Emma Jeanne (O'Connor) Roberts; sister of John (Alice), Charles (Susan) and the late T. Daniel (JoAnne) Roberts; survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present on Friday, from 3-6 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teri's name may be made to the tenlivesclub.com
. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.