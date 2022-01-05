Menu
Teri Ellen ROBERTS
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
ROBERTS - Teri Ellen
December 30, 2021. Loving mother of Meredith (Brendan) Roberts Burke; devoted grandmother of Nora; daughter of the late Charles and Emma Jeanne (O'Connor) Roberts; sister of John (Alice), Charles (Susan) and the late T. Daniel (JoAnne) Roberts; survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present on Friday, from 3-6 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teri's name may be made to the tenlivesclub.com. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Prayer Service
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie, My deepest sympathies. Teri was always so kind in heart and spirit. My you and your family find peace.
Wendy McGowan
January 23, 2022
