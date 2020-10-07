Menu
Terra A. HINCKLEY
HINCKLEY - Terra A.
(nee Bartlebaugh)
Of Alden, NY passed away suddenly on October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian Hinckley; loving daughter of Doug and Jean Bartlebaugh; dear daughter-in-law of Phillip and Marge Hinckley; dear sister-in-law of Jenna (Barb) Hinckley. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
