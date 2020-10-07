HINCKLEY - Terra A.
(nee Bartlebaugh)
Of Alden, NY passed away suddenly on October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Brian Hinckley; loving daughter of Doug and Jean Bartlebaugh; dear daughter-in-law of Phillip and Marge Hinckley; dear sister-in-law of Jenna (Barb) Hinckley. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.