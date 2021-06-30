VOGT - Terrance A. "Terry"
June 28, 2021 at age 79, beloved husband of Judy A. (nee Clark) Vogt; dear dad of Suzanne Attea and Daniel Vogt, loving grandpa of Veronica Vogt, Macie Jane Attea and Taylor Vogt; brother-in-law of Carol Clark. Terrance is survived by one brother and predeceased by four siblings. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday July 1, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Terry's memory to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please visit Terry's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.