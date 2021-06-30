Menu
Terrance A. "Terry" VOGT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
VOGT - Terrance A. "Terry"
June 28, 2021 at age 79, beloved husband of Judy A. (nee Clark) Vogt; dear dad of Suzanne Attea and Daniel Vogt, loving grandpa of Veronica Vogt, Macie Jane Attea and Taylor Vogt; brother-in-law of Carol Clark. Terrance is survived by one brother and predeceased by four siblings. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday July 1, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Terry's memory to the SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please visit Terry's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I remember Terry with always a smile on his face no matter how many problems we faced on the job site. He became a true friend over our many years together. Marilyn & I send our thoughts & prayers to you.
Brian Goris
Friend
June 30, 2021
HI JUDY, I AM SO SORRY THAT TERRY PASSED AWAY. I HAVE VERY GOOD MEMORIES OF FRIENDSHIP WITH YOU AND TERRY. I ALSO REMEMBER YOUR PARENTS JUDY, BEING SUCH NICE PEOPLE. I MISS THOSE EARLY DAYS MY BEST TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. DON ROBERTS
Donald Roberts
June 30, 2021
Judy and Family, we are very sorry to read of Terry´s passing. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim and Linda Voye
Friend
June 30, 2021
