RUPEC - Terrence A.Of Depew, NY, August 28, 2020. Son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Pazda) Rupec; loving brother of Lorraine (late Charles) Guarino and Arlene (Fred) Steiner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com