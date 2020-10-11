Menu
Terrence D. LIGHTEN
LIGHTEN - Terrence D.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 5, 2020. Beloved son of Evelyn Lighten and Alton; loving father of Terri Lighten; cherished brother of Sheryl, Kathleen, Genevieve, Derek, Latessa and the late Beverly and Alan; devoted grandfather to Destiny, Marquasha, Markgo and Deonna; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10-11 AM, where a service will immediately follow. Terrence was a US Army veteran. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
