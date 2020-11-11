CURTIN - Terrence J.
November 6, 2020; beloved husband of 23 years to Elice (nee Visco) Curtin; loving father of Ryan, Ashley, Madeline and Alyssa Curtin; dearest son of the late Robert and Patricia (nee McNeill) Curtin; dear brother of Kevin Curtin, Timothy (Tracy) Curtin, Colleen (James) Gavner, Patrick (Vicki) Curtin and Dennis (Trish) Curtin; son-in-law of James and Clarice Visco; brother-in-law of James (Sheila) Visco; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, November 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 14th at 11 AM in St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Terrence's memory may be made to the St. Joseph Collegiate Institute Lasallian Student Emergency Fund, 845 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14223. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.