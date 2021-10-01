Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrence J. MESCALL
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
MESCALL - Terrence J.
Of Depew, after a short illness September 29, 2021 at age 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Jane (nee Sullivan); dear father of Michael (Kelly), Dennis, Jenny (Daniel) Mlodozeniec, Mary Grace (Mark) Ramsdell, Terianne (Daniel) Speyer, James (Tina) and Susie (Tom) Varner; loving grandfather of Kim, Katie (Eric), Matthew (Fran), Joseph, Ryan, DJ, Luke, Jacob, Connor, Carly, Brien, Maggie, Daniel Jr., Noah, Jack, Dane, Molly, Madigan and Andy; great-grandfather of Grace, Kiley, Finn, Everett and Dean; brother of Arlene Balch, Daniel (late Joan), Edward (late Sandra), Teresa (Bob) Gerlach and Marty (Pam); brother-in-law of Msgr. Rev. Wm. Jerome, Timothy (Annerose) and Peter (Wendy) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces and nephews; special friend of Mike and Darlene Pollak. Visitation Sunday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd). MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Terry was a founding member of OLBS Church (now St. Martha Parish) where he was very active. He was formerly Deputy Mayor and Trustee of Depew and was a current member of the Depew Village Zoning Board, Depew Polish Falcons and other organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Martha Food Pantry appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd.,, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Terry worked with me for many years across multiple engineering firms as a very knowledgeable and talented construction inspector. He was a great friend and colleague. My sincere sympathy to his family and friends - he will be sadly missed. Bryan Smith
Bryan Smith
Work
October 3, 2021
Sending you our love and prayers during this painful time. We are thankful that we were able to see him a few weeks ago and enjoy his laughter. With love and friendship
Tina and Kelly Labunski
Friend
October 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to Jane and the whole family on the loss of our loved one Terry. He will always have a special place in my heart just like yours May wonderful memories keep your love
Cindy Lou Szafranski
Friend
October 2, 2021
Terry will be sorely missed. We met Terry years ago when we joined the Falcons and he was always kind and friendly, with a smile on his face and a handshake and a hug. Hopefully the good memories will get the family through these tough times. We loved him and we will miss him. May he rest in peace. With Sympathy, Dave & Sue Lauck
David & Susan Lauck
Friend
October 2, 2021
A life well lived. Rest well with the Lord.
Al Pautler
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our very deepest sympathy on Mr. Mescall's passing. May you be comforted with your wonderful memories. He will live on in all of you.. Sincere sympathy, Bob and Betty
Robert and Elizabeth Stachewicz
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Are prayers are with you. Will always remember your dad sharing Carolina memorabilia with our son.
Jim and Tricia Byrd
October 1, 2021
You were very special to me. We were not just neighbors we were family. You were like my second Dad. I will miss seeing you sitting on your deck and always asking if I needed a glass of wine. My heart is full of so many wonderful memories!! I love you always!! I will miss you!!!Rest in peace.
Darlene Pollak
October 1, 2021
So very sorry to learn of the passing of your beloved husband and father......please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss....
Sandra Hofer
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results