MESCALL - Terrence J.
Of Depew, after a short illness September 29, 2021 at age 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Jane (nee Sullivan); dear father of Michael (Kelly), Dennis, Jenny (Daniel) Mlodozeniec, Mary Grace (Mark) Ramsdell, Terianne (Daniel) Speyer, James (Tina) and Susie (Tom) Varner; loving grandfather of Kim, Katie (Eric), Matthew (Fran), Joseph, Ryan, DJ, Luke, Jacob, Connor, Carly, Brien, Maggie, Daniel Jr., Noah, Jack, Dane, Molly, Madigan and Andy; great-grandfather of Grace, Kiley, Finn, Everett and Dean; brother of Arlene Balch, Daniel (late Joan), Edward (late Sandra), Teresa (Bob) Gerlach and Marty (Pam); brother-in-law of Msgr. Rev. Wm. Jerome, Timothy (Annerose) and Peter (Wendy) Sullivan; also survived by many nieces and nephews; special friend of Mike and Darlene Pollak. Visitation Sunday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd). MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Terry was a founding member of OLBS Church (now St. Martha Parish) where he was very active. He was formerly Deputy Mayor and Trustee of Depew and was a current member of the Depew Village Zoning Board, Depew Polish Falcons and other organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Martha Food Pantry appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.