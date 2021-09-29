Menu
Rev. Terrence O'CONNELL O.M.I.
FUNERAL HOME
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
O’CONNELL, O.M.I. - Rev. Terrence Missionary Oblate Priest for 43 years, Rev. Terrence O’Connell, O.M.I., age 71, died September 23, 2021 at Peabody, MA. He was a son of the late William and Ruth (Becker) O’Connell and was preceded in death by a sister, Molly O’Connell and a brother, Timothy O’Connell. He is survived by his brother Patrick O’Connell (Antonina) of Hanover, PA; sister-in-law Sally O’Connell of East Aurora NY; nieces and nephews and his Oblate family.Fr. O’Connell was born in Buffalo, New York where he attended Bishop Fallon High School. Following high school, he attended Our Lady of Hope Oblate College in Newburgh, New York earning degrees in Theology and Philosophy. He entered the Oblate Novitiate in Godfrey, Illinois in 1970 and professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on August 15, 1971. He professed perpetual vows on March 25, 1977 in Washington, D.C. On May 20, 1978, he was ordained to the priesthood in Washington, D.C. at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception by Bishop Philip Francis Smith, O.M.I. Immediately following ordination, Fr. O’Connell went to Bolivia to learn Spanish, which he felt blessed to use throughout his years of ministry. Upon return to the States, his first assignment was to Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell, MA in 1978 where he did Spanish ministry. Between 1978 and 2008, he was assigned to three other parishes. He was Associate Pastor at Holy Angels Parish, Buffalo, New York. He was re-assigned there many years later as the Pastor and was also Superior of the Buffalo District Community. He was Associate Pastor at Nuestra Senora del Carmen Parish, Lowell, Massachusetts, then co-Pastor at St. Monica Parish in Opa Locka, Florida. He was assigned to the DeMazenod Residence in Washington, D.C. where he did Spanish Ministry and was also involved in formation. He was Assistant Director at the Oblate pre-novitiate in Buffalo, New York. He last assignment in 2008 was Director of St. Joseph the Worker Shrine and Superior of the Andre Garin District Community in downtown Lowell, MA. He remained there for 12 years. In the summer of 2020, Fr. O’Connell joined the community at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts where he remained until his death. Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. For those wishing to attend the Mass virtually a livestream link has been provided https://client. tribucast.com/tcid/3858104378. Burial will follow at the Oblate Cemetery in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Donations in memory of Fr. O’Connell may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, Massachusetts is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA
Sep
30
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA
Sep
30
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA
Oct
1
Burial
12:00p.m.
Oblate Cemetery
486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Come to me good and faithful servant. A wonderful example for other priests to emulate..until we meet again please intercede on our behalf RIP dear holy Father..
Kathy Reilly
Friend
October 19, 2021
May God rest your soul in peace. Thank you Father Terry and to your family and loved ones who have all played a part in your calling to serve God. Thank you for all your work and prayers for Pure in Heart in America. God bless the mission in America to spread the message of authentic love in relationships and guarding the purity of others and respecting the dignity of the human person. -From all of us at Pure in Heart Ireland, Requiescat in pace
Helen Vysotska
October 1, 2021
I was very blessed to have Fr. Terry, along with Fr, Jim Erving OMI, oversee my conversion to Catholicism at Holy Angels. They were both very loved by the parishioners. When Fr. Jim died from a brain tumor at 42, I know that Fr. Terry was at his side as much as possible and also conducted Fr. Jim's funeral service. I like to think that their reunion will be a happy one. As Fr. Reardon said, will now have intercessors, I loved them both so much. Sandy Munzert, Buffalo, NY
Sandra Munzert
Friend
September 29, 2021
Love forever, Debbie
September 29, 2021
Dear O'Connell and Oblate Family, Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Fr. Terry. I've attended Mass at the Shrine for many years. He was a compassionate and dedicated priest. I greatly appreciate his faithful service to all of us who found such comfort in daily Mass. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him.
Vera Quinlan Gallagher
September 29, 2021
Dios lo bendiga Padre Terry, y gracias. Por favor, oren por nosotros.
Dale Rouse
September 29, 2021
Thinking of Fr Terry and his family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Karen Taggart
Karen Taggart
Friend
September 29, 2021
You will be missed very much! May you Rest In Peace.
Camille&Lee DeMaria
Friend
September 29, 2021
Fr. Terry was a dear friend and brother priest. He will be missed by the many people he ministered throughout his priestly life. He was a gentle shepherd. I will miss him and our talks with one another. May he rest in peace! Fr. Dan
Rev. Daniel Young
Friend
September 29, 2021
Terry was a true OMI who loved and served God's poor in spirit or in necessities of life. He had a very dry wit and a very strong spirituality. He loved the patron of the Congregation (his middle name) and Mary the Mother of the Congregation and, of course, the Lord of all - Jesus. He will be missed but becomes an intercessor for us along with all departed OMI's. Rest in peace, Terry.
Fr. Bud Reardon
September 28, 2021
Fr. Terry was a beloved Priest and Amazing friend. Go in peace my friend you lifetime of faithful service will undoubtedly be rewarded.
John Hebert
Friend
September 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
william dowling
September 28, 2021
