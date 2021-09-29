O’CONNELL, O.M.I. - Rev. Terrence
Missionary Oblate Priest for 43 years, Rev.
Terrence O’Connell, O.M.I., age 71, died
September 23, 2021 at Peabody, MA. He
was a son of the late William and Ruth
(Becker) O’Connell and was preceded in
death by a sister, Molly O’Connell and a
brother, Timothy O’Connell. He is survived
by his brother Patrick O’Connell (Antonina)
of Hanover, PA; sister-in-law Sally O’Connell
of East Aurora NY; nieces and nephews and
his Oblate family.Fr. O’Connell was born
in Buffalo, New York where he attended
Bishop Fallon High School. Following
high school, he attended Our Lady of
Hope Oblate College in Newburgh,
New York earning degrees in Theology
and Philosophy. He entered the
Oblate Novitiate in Godfrey, Illinois in
1970 and professed his first vows as a
Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on
August 15, 1971. He professed perpetual
vows on March 25, 1977 in Washington,
D.C. On May 20, 1978, he was ordained
to the priesthood in Washington, D.C. at
the National Shrine of the Immaculate
Conception by Bishop Philip Francis Smith,
O.M.I. Immediately following ordination,
Fr. O’Connell went to Bolivia to learn
Spanish, which he felt blessed to use
throughout his years of ministry. Upon
return to the States, his first assignment
was to Immaculate Conception Parish
in Lowell, MA in 1978 where he did
Spanish ministry. Between 1978 and
2008, he was assigned to three other
parishes. He was Associate Pastor at
Holy Angels Parish, Buffalo, New York.
He was re-assigned there many years
later as the Pastor and was also Superior
of the Buffalo District Community. He was
Associate Pastor at Nuestra Senora del
Carmen Parish, Lowell, Massachusetts,
then co-Pastor at St. Monica Parish in Opa
Locka, Florida. He was assigned to the
DeMazenod Residence in Washington,
D.C. where he did Spanish Ministry
and was also involved in formation. He
was Assistant Director at the Oblate
pre-novitiate in Buffalo, New York. He
last assignment in 2008 was Director
of St. Joseph the Worker Shrine and
Superior of the Andre Garin District
Community in downtown Lowell, MA.
He remained there for 12 years. In the
summer of 2020, Fr. O’Connell joined
the community at the Immaculate Heart
of Mary Residence in Tewksbury,
Massachusetts where he remained until
his death. Services and calling hours will
be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart
of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street,
Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Calling hours
will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021
from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM, with a Prayer
Service at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian
Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October
1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. For those wishing
to attend the Mass virtually a livestream
link has been provided https://client.
tribucast.com/tcid/3858104378. Burial
will follow at the Oblate Cemetery in
Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Donations in memory of Fr. O’Connell may be
made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486
Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
The MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL
HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell,
Massachusetts is in charge of arrangements.
For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.