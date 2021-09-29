May God rest your soul in peace. Thank you Father Terry and to your family and loved ones who have all played a part in your calling to serve God. Thank you for all your work and prayers for Pure in Heart in America. God bless the mission in America to spread the message of authentic love in relationships and guarding the purity of others and respecting the dignity of the human person. -From all of us at Pure in Heart Ireland, Requiescat in pace

Helen Vysotska October 1, 2021