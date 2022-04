O’CONNELL, O.M.I. - Rev. Terrence Missionary Oblate Priest for 43 years, Rev. Terrence O’Connell, O.M.I., age 71, died September 23, 2021 at Peabody, MA. He was a son of the late William and Ruth (Becker) O’Connell and was preceded in death by a sister, Molly O’Connell and a brother, Timothy O’Connell. He is survived by his brother Patrick O’Connell (Antonina) of Hanover, PA; sister-in-law Sally O’Connell of East Aurora NY; nieces and nephews and his Oblate family.Fr. O’Connell was born in Buffalo, New York where he attended Bishop Fallon High School. Following high school, he attended Our Lady of Hope Oblate College in Newburgh, New York earning degrees in Theology and Philosophy. He entered the Oblate Novitiate in Godfrey, Illinois in 1970 and professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on August 15, 1971. He professed perpetual vows on March 25, 1977 in Washington, D.C. On May 20, 1978, he was ordained to the priesthood in Washington, D.C. at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception by Bishop Philip Francis Smith, O.M.I. Immediately following ordination, Fr. O’Connell went to Bolivia to learn Spanish, which he felt blessed to use throughout his years of ministry. Upon return to the States, his first assignment was to Immaculate Conception Parish in Lowell, MA in 1978 where he did Spanish ministry. Between 1978 and 2008, he was assigned to three other parishes. He was Associate Pastor at Holy Angels Parish, Buffalo, New York. He was re-assigned there many years later as the Pastor and was also Superior of the Buffalo District Community. He was Associate Pastor at Nuestra Senora del Carmen Parish, Lowell, Massachusetts, then co-Pastor at St. Monica Parish in Opa Locka, Florida. He was assigned to the DeMazenod Residence in Washington, D.C. where he did Spanish Ministry and was also involved in formation. He was Assistant Director at the Oblate pre-novitiate in Buffalo, New York. He last assignment in 2008 was Director of St. Joseph the Worker Shrine and Superior of the Andre Garin District Community in downtown Lowell, MA. He remained there for 12 years. In the summer of 2020, Fr. O’Connell joined the community at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts where he remained until his death. Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM. For those wishing to attend the Mass virtually a livestream link has been provided https://client. tribucast.com/tcid/3858104378. Burial will follow at the Oblate Cemetery in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Donations in memory of Fr. O’Connell may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, Massachusetts is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com