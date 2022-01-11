My deepest condolences & prayers to The Massey family. I am so blessed to have known Terrol for as long as I did, 17 years of love & friendship with him. He was such a wise and loving man, thank you to momma Nora for accepting my daughter and I with open arms into your family. I always loved Terrol whole heartedly. I will miss him every single day of my life and continue to cherish the memories we have together. Rest easy baby. Your free now and heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Please watch over my daughter and I we will miss you dearly. Forever in our hearts we love you!

Amanda Cordero Friend January 13, 2022