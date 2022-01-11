MASSEY - Terrol Micquail January 3, 2022. Loving son of Nora D. and Terrance Massey; beloved brother of Datria Dillard of Petersburg, VA, Tiara Clasablanca of NY; uncle of three nieces and one nephew; grandson of James Henderson of Petersburg, VA; host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Wake, Wednesday, 11 AM, at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street, Funeral, 12 Noon. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
I am so very sorry for your loss. Losing a child is like losing a part of yourself but may he now rest in peace.
Tracey Kujawa
Work
March 5, 2022
I am just now finding out about Terrols passing.
My deepest condolences to the family..Terrol was way to young to have passed & Honesyly I´m just in shock.
God Bless to his mother & sister May god be with you all
Patrick Herbert
March 4, 2022
My deepest condolences & prayers to The Massey family. I am so blessed to have known Terrol for as long as I did, 17 years of love & friendship with him. He was such a wise and loving man, thank you to momma Nora for accepting my daughter and I with open arms into your family. I always loved Terrol whole heartedly. I will miss him every single day of my life and continue to cherish the memories we have together. Rest easy baby. Your free now and heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Please watch over my daughter and I we will miss you dearly. Forever in our hearts we love you!
Amanda Cordero
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sending you and your family a virtual hug as you grieve the loss of your son. Words cannot capture the depth of grief from the loss of a loved one. History will remember as a mom you gave your all. A soldier on the battle field of motherhood, never surrendering always steadfast, loyal and uplifting. May God be with you now and always.