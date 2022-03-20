AMENO - Terry C.
Of Amherst, entered into rest March 18, 2022, after a long battle with a spinal cord injury. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon (nee Pera) Ameno; devoted father of David (Adriana Paradisi) and Lori Ameno; cherished grandfather of Terry "TJ" and the late Gianna; adored "Nano Great" to Joseph; loving son of the late Charles and Olivia Ameno; dear brother of Thomas (Bonnie) Ameno, Olivia (Donald) Bova, Nicholas (Kathleen) Ameno and the late Peter (late Beverly) Gambino; brother-in-law of Bess (late Frank) Ventura, Deanna Pera and Lisa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Phil Gramaglia and Peter Cappelino. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Parish, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Wednesday morning at 9:30AM (please assemble at church.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.