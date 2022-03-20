The Terry I'll remember was a family man.....his family was who he was.....who he worked for.....who he loved beyond all. He was a hunter that never bagged one....not that he wasn't a good shot.....but because his heart wouldn't let him. He got deer to trust him so that they would eat apples from his hand in his own yard. He loved having family gatherings...big or small....all ate good and played games til the sun came up some holidays......he was the first to offer help to anyone in any way.....he was a happy man surrounded by a family full of love and respect for him. The Terry I'll remember was young and strong and proud of his family with blue eyes that twinkled.........exactly the way he is now and will be eternally.

Dee Mann March 23, 2022