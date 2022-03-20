Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry C. AMENO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
AMENO - Terry C.
Of Amherst, entered into rest March 18, 2022, after a long battle with a spinal cord injury. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sharon (nee Pera) Ameno; devoted father of David (Adriana Paradisi) and Lori Ameno; cherished grandfather of Terry "TJ" and the late Gianna; adored "Nano Great" to Joseph; loving son of the late Charles and Olivia Ameno; dear brother of Thomas (Bonnie) Ameno, Olivia (Donald) Bova, Nicholas (Kathleen) Ameno and the late Peter (late Beverly) Gambino; brother-in-law of Bess (late Frank) Ventura, Deanna Pera and Lisa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends, especially Phil Gramaglia and Peter Cappelino. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Parish, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Wednesday morning at 9:30AM (please assemble at church.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Andrew's Parish
1525 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
  The Terry I'll remember was a family man.....his family was who he was.....who he worked for.....who he loved beyond all.      He was a hunter that never bagged one....not that he wasn't a good shot.....but because his heart wouldn't let him. He got deer to trust him so that they would eat apples from his hand in his own yard.    He loved having family gatherings...big or small....all ate good and played games til the sun came up some holidays......he was the first to offer help to anyone in any way.....he was a happy man surrounded by a family full of love and respect for him.    The Terry I'll remember was young and strong and proud of his family with blue eyes that twinkled.........exactly the way he is now and will be eternally.
Dee Mann
March 23, 2022
My brother loved animals, especially horses and dogs. This donation is what he would have chosen. God Bless You.
Nick and Kathy Ameno
Family
March 21, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Donna Phillips
March 20, 2022
I am Heartbroken to loose my Friend, but I am thankful he is out of Pain and at Peace. I know he is with Gianna! My Prayers go out to Sharon especially as she was the Love of his Life. Also his beloved Children, Grandchildren and especially his side-kick "Joey"! Terry, I will miss you so much but hope I will see you again someday!
Patricia Regan
Friend
March 20, 2022
Life is so fleeting! One of my most loving memory is of a very little blonde headed blue eyed boy who came home after school changed his school clothes and put on play clothes and with a rope in his pocket proceded to venture out to find a dog of his own and bring it home. I am believing that in your new home you will have all the dogs your arms can hold and all the love your heart can contain.You are loved and will always be our hearts
Tudy(Olivia)Bova
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your families loss. May he rest in peace.
Cindy Dibble (Hairworks)
Friend
March 20, 2022
Sincere condolences to the Ameno Family and Friends. Terry served in several positions a Local 774 Rep at GM Tonawanda Plants and served the Membership with distinction. RIP my friend.
Bob Mann
Work
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results