Terry Gus BECHAKAS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
BECHAKAS - Terry Gus
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 4, 2021, at the age of 88 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his cherished wife of 51 years Erasmia (nee Revelas), dearest sisters Suzanna (John) Hastas, Becky (Harry) Pappas, nieces Cynthia (Michael) Morris, Christina Pappas and nephew John (Catharine) Pappas, plus several grand nieces, nephews and godchildren. He served in the Navy after graduating from Penn State University in Hotel Management. He also received graduate credits from Cornell University's School of Hotel Management. His professional career began with management positions for the Hilton Corporation. He then was recruited by Restaurant Associates of NY City where he worked at The Four Seasons and Tower Suites. He was the rare non-European trained staff hired by the corporation. Terry returned to Buffalo to purchase the Hourglass Restaurant in Kenmore, NY which he owned for 38 years prior to retiring. He succeeded in making it one of the finest restaurants in WNY, building a 10,000 bottle wine cellar unrivaled in it's depth and range. Always a gracious host, he enjoyed pleasing his customers with fine dining and his vast knowledge of wines. Terry enjoyed photography, cycling, skiing and driving his sports cars. Terry was a member of the prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason F.A.M.
and was a member of its affiliated Jesters. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 3-7 PM at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., where a Trisagion Service will be held at 3 PM. Funeral Service will be private. Friends may make contributions in Terry's memory to a charitable organization of their choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel)
4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd, Snyder, NY
Jun
7
Prayer Service
3:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel)
4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Eras; Years have passed but memories are strong of times past! The legacy of those times are treasured thoughts and let the warmth of those times be of comfort to you on Terry´s passing.
Cathy Wettlaufer
Friend
June 9, 2021
Eras, I was so very sorry to hear this news. My thoughts, payers and heart are with you. Wishing you and your family comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Susan Baldauf
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mrs Bechakas. My family had 30 years of wonderful dinners at the Hourglass. A lovely kind man. My sincere condolences.
Melody Warren
June 7, 2021
Eras, We will always remember Terry's warm smile and the graciousness you both extended at the Hourglass and beyond. We are thinking of you and your family at this sad time and extend our sincere condolences. May his memory be eternal.
Georgette Hasiotis
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. Terry made every meal at his wonderful restaurant a memorable and happy experience. What a terrific person and host.
Joe Tauriello
Other
June 7, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Eras & the family on the loss of your loved one. Hold dear your cherished memories. May he rest in peace & eternal be his memory... Helen Pullman Coran
Helen Pullman Coran
June 7, 2021
I remember the great meals I had with my parents at the Hour Glass and the fantastic desserts I believe made by Era. Wonderful memories, my sincere heartfelt condolences to Eras and the Bechakas family. Ted and Dee Dellas
Ted Dellas
Friend
June 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Bechakas Family. I am so sorry for you loss. May his memory be eternal.
Barbara Marchelos
Family
June 6, 2021
