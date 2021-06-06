BECHAKAS - Terry Gus
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on June 4, 2021, at the age of 88 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his cherished wife of 51 years Erasmia (nee Revelas), dearest sisters Suzanna (John) Hastas, Becky (Harry) Pappas, nieces Cynthia (Michael) Morris, Christina Pappas and nephew John (Catharine) Pappas, plus several grand nieces, nephews and godchildren. He served in the Navy after graduating from Penn State University in Hotel Management. He also received graduate credits from Cornell University's School of Hotel Management. His professional career began with management positions for the Hilton Corporation. He then was recruited by Restaurant Associates of NY City where he worked at The Four Seasons and Tower Suites. He was the rare non-European trained staff hired by the corporation. Terry returned to Buffalo to purchase the Hourglass Restaurant in Kenmore, NY which he owned for 38 years prior to retiring. He succeeded in making it one of the finest restaurants in WNY, building a 10,000 bottle wine cellar unrivaled in it's depth and range. Always a gracious host, he enjoyed pleasing his customers with fine dining and his vast knowledge of wines. Terry enjoyed photography, cycling, skiing and driving his sports cars. Terry was a member of the prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason F.A.M.
and was a member of its affiliated Jesters. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 3-7 PM at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., where a Trisagion Service will be held at 3 PM. Funeral Service will be private. Friends may make contributions in Terry's memory to a charitable organization of their choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.