BRACKETT - Terry
Of Akron, NY, passed away on April 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Klawer); children, Craig (Brian), Amber and Justin (Ashley); grandson, Hunter; siblings, Darlene (Brian) Hulshoff, Tom (Ileana), Connie (Ralph) Cosentino, Debbie (Mark) Arnold and Kelley; aunts, Anita (late James) Calnan and Audrey (late Thomas) Calnan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Terry was predeceased by and favorite son-in-law of the late Herbert Klawer. Calling hours will be from 11 AM - 1 PM, on Friday, April 22nd, at High Point Church, 1163 Main St., Corfu, followed by a Memorial Service. Memorial contributions can be made in Terry's honor to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, Attention: Dr. Craig Brackett. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Visit rossakron.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.