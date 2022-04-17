Menu
Terry BRACKETT
Akron Central High School
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
BRACKETT - Terry
Of Akron, NY, passed away on April 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Klawer); children, Craig (Brian), Amber and Justin (Ashley); grandson, Hunter; siblings, Darlene (Brian) Hulshoff, Tom (Ileana), Connie (Ralph) Cosentino, Debbie (Mark) Arnold and Kelley; aunts, Anita (late James) Calnan and Audrey (late Thomas) Calnan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Terry was predeceased by and favorite son-in-law of the late Herbert Klawer. Calling hours will be from 11 AM - 1 PM, on Friday, April 22nd, at High Point Church, 1163 Main St., Corfu, followed by a Memorial Service. Memorial contributions can be made in Terry's honor to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, Attention: Dr. Craig Brackett. Arrangements by ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC. Visit rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
High Point Community Church
1163 Main Street, Corfu, NY
Apr
22
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
High Point Community Church
1163 Main Street, Corfu, NY
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
