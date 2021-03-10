CROSS - Terry L. (nee Nolan)
March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark J. Cross Sr.; loving mother of Mark Jr., Lee, and Carly Cross; cherished second mother to Lloyd, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Emma; adored daughter of William Jr. and Barbara Nolan; dear sister of William III (Lin), Lloyd Sr., Larry (Noreen) and Earl (Sue) Nolan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 2-5:30 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to COVID-19, the in-person Memorial Service will be private. Livestream the service Saturday evening at 6 o'clock at https://my.gather.app/remember/terry-l-cross
. Flowers graciously accepted. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.