Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry L. CROSS
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
CROSS - Terry L. (nee Nolan)
March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark J. Cross Sr.; loving mother of Mark Jr., Lee, and Carly Cross; cherished second mother to Lloyd, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Emma; adored daughter of William Jr. and Barbara Nolan; dear sister of William III (Lin), Lloyd Sr., Larry (Noreen) and Earl (Sue) Nolan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 2-5:30 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to COVID-19, the in-person Memorial Service will be private. Livestream the service Saturday evening at 6 o'clock at https://my.gather.app/remember/terry-l-cross. Flowers graciously accepted. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
13
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.