MILLER - Terry James
64, of Glover Hill Road, Cattaraugus, passed away, (October 20, 2020) at Brooks (TLC) Hospital in Dunkirk. He was born September 5, 1956 in Lockport, the son of the late Wilfred Henry and Alma Geraldine Miller. Beloved brother, Susan Jane (James) Wendler, Thomas Dudley (Linda) Miller and Timothy Randolph (Beth) Miller, as well as 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Melody Miller. As per Terrys wishes, visitation will not be observed. He will be laid to rest on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Bear Ridge Cemetery in Pendleton (Lockport area) New York. The VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, Randolph, New York, is entrusted with Terrys care. To send a condolence, log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name be made to the Wendelville Fire Company, 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 23, 2020.