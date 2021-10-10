KONOPCZYNSKI - Thaddeus "Ted"
Born December 19, 1928-died October 6, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Norma Jean. Dear father of Susan (James) Hooper and the late Todd. Loving grandfather of Leah, April, Andrew and great-grandfather of Nora Thurlow. Brother of the late Edmond and Richard Konopczynski and John Sandilands, Helene Andrzejak, Ruth Lytle, Natalie Kachinski. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Interment in Springville Rural Cemetery will be held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.