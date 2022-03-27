Menu
Thaddeus J. "Ted" KWIATKOWSKI
KWIATKOWSKI - Thaddeus J."Ted"
Of Elma, New York, March 20, 2022. Beloved husband of 70 years to Antoinette (Nicosia) Kwiatkowski; dearest father of Deborah Bolis, Sharon (Richard) Baldwin, Nancy (Ken) Bryan and Barb (Ron) Urban; loving grandfather of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Ronald (late Geraldine) Kwiatkowski; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Annunciation Church (Elma), in memory of Thad. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
