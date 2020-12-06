NIEDZIELA - Thaddeus P. "Ted"
Of Elma, NY. Ted was swept away by angels on November 28, 2020 to where the St. Lawrence River meets the sand with a fishing pole in hand. Cherished husband of 53 years to the love of his life, Dolores Jozwiak Niedziela; dear brother of Ray (Elaine) Niedziela, Barbara (late Ray) Kosnik, Cynthia (Henry) Borowski and the late Eugene, Virginia (late Andy) Pufal, John (late Eleanor) Nielan, Fred (late Aline) Nielan and Sylvia (late Henry) Kropski; also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ted's sense of humor will always be with us and his laughter will be forever heard. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. Please assemble in church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.