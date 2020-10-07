ZOLKIEWICZ - Thaddeus P. "Tod"
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on October 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thaddeus S. and Pauline V. (nee Szczublewski) Zolkiewicz; brother to Camille (James) Kibler; uncle to Kathryn, Leah and William Kibler. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 9th, at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences at SmolarekCares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.