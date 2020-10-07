Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thaddeus P. "Tod" ZOLKIEWICZ
ZOLKIEWICZ - Thaddeus P. "Tod"
Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on October 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thaddeus S. and Pauline V. (nee Szczublewski) Zolkiewicz; brother to Camille (James) Kibler; uncle to Kathryn, Leah and William Kibler. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 9th, at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences at SmolarekCares.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.