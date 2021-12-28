Menu
Thaddeus J. "Thad" WORONOWICZ Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
WORONOWICZ -
Thaddeus J., Jr. "Thad"
December 25, 2021; age 79. Beloved husband of Sally A. (nee Stage) Woronowicz; loving father of Ted (Sophia) and Douglas (Josette) Woronowicz; cherished grandfather of Vivian; caring brother of Gloria Woronowicz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Dec
30
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
Elma, NY
Sally and Ted, we were so sorry to hear of the passing of Thad. We are hoping you find peace in the days ahead of you...
Kathy and Jon Miller
December 29, 2021
We oftentimes think we're ready for that time when it comes. I still don't know. Deepest sympathies for your loss.
Paul Johnson
December 29, 2021
