WORONOWICZ -
Thaddeus J., Jr. "Thad"
December 25, 2021; age 79. Beloved husband of Sally A. (nee Stage) Woronowicz; loving father of Ted (Sophia) and Douglas (Josette) Woronowicz; cherished grandfather of Vivian; caring brother of Gloria Woronowicz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.