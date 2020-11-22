Streufert - Thea
(nee Schwich)
September 19, 2020, age 94; beloved wife of the late Rev. Carl A. Streufert; loving mother of Sara Steinbauer, Frank (Randi), Randall (Rika Moore) and Thomas (Pamela); cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Hazel Barthel and the late Luther (Mildred) Schwich; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 9-11 AM at the First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Funeral Services to be held privately. Mrs. Streufert was an active supporter of the NYS teacher's union and was actively supporting until her husband's retirement the ministry at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Clarence, NY. She was an active member at First Trinity Lutheran Church, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thea's memory to First Trinity Lutheran Church or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Thea's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.