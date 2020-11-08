BRYNOLFSON - Thelma
Age 103, died peacefully on November 1, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenmore, where she had lived and received excellent care since January 2019. She was born Thelma Anderson in 1917 to Swedish immigrants in Jamestown, NY, and grew up there with her twin brother Arthur, sister Hildegarde, and brother Roger, who all preceded her in death. She trained as a teacher at Fredonia Normal School (now SUNY Fredonia), graduating in 1938, and took her first job at Cherry Creek, NY. On the bus between there and Jamestown she met her husband William, who was working as a draftsman in Buffalo. They married in 1941 and settled in Kenmore in 1948. Thelma was a devoted wife to William, who died in 1974, and a loving mother to their four sons: Bruce (Cenzi) of Albany, NY; Rudolf (Elvi) of Minneapolis, MN; Gaylord (Lia Gaty) of Evanston, IL; and Eric, who died in 2013 and is survived by his wife Linda of Sun City West, AZ. Thelma was also a dedicated teacher, serving in various Ken-Ton schools before retiring from Roosevelt Elementary in 1981. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, volunteering, walking, gardening, doing puzzles, and reading. Throughout her time in Kenmore she was a valued member of Kenmore Presbyterian Church. As she became less active, she was blessed with the loving support of neighbor Carolyn Pratt, who became like a daughter to her, as well as Diane Salvamoser and other good neighbors and friends. Until her recent stroke, she had enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and listening to audiobooks, her main diversion as her eyesight failed. In addition to three of her sons, Thelma is survived by ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, one niece, and six nephews. There will be no immediate service or visitation; a memorial service is planned for next summer. Those who wish may recognize Thelma through gifts to the Thelma Brynolfson Scholarship Fund at the Fredonia College Foundation or to Kenmore Presbyterian Church. Please share your condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.