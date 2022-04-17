DOBOSZ - Thelma P.
(nee Thompson)
April 13, 2022, of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Dobosz and the late Francis Peters; dearest mother of Anne Marie (Henry) Linek, Mary Jane (David) Fialkowski, Patricia (Thomas) Dobinski, Richard (Lynn), Gary and Mark Dobosz; loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of the late Shirley (late Arthur) Rood, late John (late Doris) and late James Thompson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10 AM, at Annunciation Church (Elma) Please assemble at Church. Thelma was a member of the Ladies Sodality of Annunciation and the Elma Senior Citizens. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Holy Name Society of Annunciation in memory of Thelma. The family of Thelma would like to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Home and Brothers of Mercy for their outstanding and compassionate care. Online condolences may be shared at www.Klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.