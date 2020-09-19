Menu
Thelma Josephine Mary Katherine Brinkman
SISTER CATHERINE MARIE of the Immaculate Heart OP -
Thelma Josephine Mary
Catherine Brinkman
September 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Therese Kroger Brinkman and George Brinkman, both of Covington, KY; sister of Mary Kramer and Ruth Scheper; survived by nieces Connie Maryann Kramer. Sister Catherine Marie of the Immaculate Heart was a Dominican Nun at the Dominican Monastery on Doat St., Buffalo, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
