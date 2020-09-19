SISTER CATHERINE MARIE of the Immaculate Heart OP -

Thelma Josephine Mary

Catherine Brinkman

September 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Therese Kroger Brinkman and George Brinkman, both of Covington, KY; sister of Mary Kramer and Ruth Scheper; survived by nieces Connie Maryann Kramer. Sister Catherine Marie of the Immaculate Heart was a Dominican Nun at the Dominican Monastery on Doat St., Buffalo, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.