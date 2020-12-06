Menu
Thelma Louise BATCHELOR
BATCHELOR - Thelma Louise (nee Lane)
Entered into peaceful rest December 3, 2020. Loving wife of Paul L. Batchelor; dearest mother of Paula L. Smith and Marcellus James Batchelor; also survived by five grand children, three great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, Thursday, December 10, 2020, 4 PM - 7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genessee Street, Buffalo, New York, and Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10 AM, where funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11 AM. Reverend Richard Allen Stenhouse officiating. Interment Acacia Park and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited and masks are mandatory. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God Bless Thelma and the entire Batchelor Family, Thelma & Paul are Great Friends
Jerry & Maureen Davern Union KY.
December 6, 2020