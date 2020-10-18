Menu
Thelma M. QUARANTA
QUARANTA - Thelma M.
Age 97, October 11, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Michael Nicholas Quaranta; parents, Charles and Hilda Gaines; and brothers, Donald and Irving Gaines. Survived by son, Ronald (Roxane Vanelli) Quaranta; three grandchildren, Christopher John Quaranta, Elizabeth (James) Shannon, Timothy Charles Quaranta; great-grandchildren, James Lee (Madison) Shannon, Patrick Shannon, Ryan Shannon; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Violet; sister-in-law Constance Gaines; and several nieces/nephews. Visitation at CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 16650 State Rt. 31-Holley, THURSDAY, October 22nd, 2-5 PM. Funeral Service FRIDAY, October 23rd, 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To share a special memory or condolences, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
