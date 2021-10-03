MARSHALL - Thelma I.
87, formerly of Buffalo, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Born February 24, 1934 in Renovo, Pa., she was a daughter of George and Thelma I. Mahon Hartsock.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara J. "Barb" (Herm) Beyer; two sons, Stanley P. (Donna) Fry and William E. "Bill" (Lynn) Fry; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Fry, Megan Clark, Nicole Cote, and Alexandra Walker. three brothers, Carl Hartsock, Dale (Mary) Hartsock, and John Hartsock;.
Private graveside burial services will be held in the Elm Lawn Cemetery, Kenmore, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sweden Valley Manor Patient Activity Fund, 1028 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.