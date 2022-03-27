STELTERMANN - Theo "Ted"Of Lancaster, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of 61 years to Lilli Steltermann; loving father of Ursula (late James) Quinn, Peggy (Thomas Joseph Jr.) Lyons, and Scott Steltermann; Opa of Thomas III (MacKenzie Skalski) Lyons, Jennifer (Michael) VanVoorhis, James III (Samantha Stuff) Quinn, Brooke (Tommy Snyder) Lyons, and Nicholas Quinn; great-Opa of Noah and Quinn VanVoorhis and Connor Quinn; also survived by many loving family members. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Share condolences at