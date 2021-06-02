Menu
Theodora "Dorothy" MAGUDER
Maguder - Theodora "Dorothy" (nee Walczynski)
May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward W.; loving mother of Richard (Sharon) Maguder, Nancy (David) Domroes, Joseph (Denise) Maguder, Karen (Dan) Russell, and late Edward (Andrea) Maguder; devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Theodora's name may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Clinton St @ Willowlawn St., Cheektowaga, NY
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Andrea and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother-in-law´s passing. Sending my deepest sympathy.
Karen Hojnacki
June 2, 2021
