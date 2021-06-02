Maguder - Theodora "Dorothy" (nee Walczynski)
May 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward W.; loving mother of Richard (Sharon) Maguder, Nancy (David) Domroes, Joseph (Denise) Maguder, Karen (Dan) Russell, and late Edward (Andrea) Maguder; devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorials in Theodora's name may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.