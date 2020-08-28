Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theodore E. BAKER
BAKER - Theodore E.
Age 99, August 25, 2020. Proud veteran of WWII 1942-45 who served in the Battle of the Bulge. Husband of the late Eleanor (Kavanaugh); loving father of Joseph (Donna), Jeffrey (Diane) and Nancy; dearest grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; cherished companion of Audrey Bieliski. No prior calling hours, services at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Middleport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, Medina. www.cooperfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cooper Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.