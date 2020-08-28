BAKER - Theodore E.
Age 99, August 25, 2020. Proud veteran of WWII 1942-45 who served in the Battle of the Bulge. Husband of the late Eleanor (Kavanaugh); loving father of Joseph (Donna), Jeffrey (Diane) and Nancy; dearest grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; cherished companion of Audrey Bieliski. No prior calling hours, services at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Middleport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, Medina. www.cooperfuneralhome.com
