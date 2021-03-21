Menu
Theodore M. "Ted" FRAZELL
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
FRAZELL - Theodore M. "Ted"
Of Hamburg, NY, March 5, 2021, at age 97. Loving husband of nearly 70 years to the late Mae Jean Frazell; dearest father to Julie P. Frazell; loving grandfather to Jessica Lynn cherished brother to Jennie Hilsee and the late Carolyn Hegner and Francis Whitzell; also survived by nieces and one nephew. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 26th, at 7 PM at Old Time Baptist Church, 5599 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075. Ted was a proud WWII veteran and was Vice President and Manager of Hanna Furnace. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Ted's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Old Time Baptist Church
5599 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
