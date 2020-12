KEMPISTY - Theodore G.November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Wanda (nee Babiarz); dear father of Theodore Jr., Karen, Jackie, Barbara, Randy, Jeffrey and Bonnie; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother of Richard and the late Hank; also survived by many other relatives. Private Service was held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com