Theodore Roosevelt LONG
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
LONG - Theodore Roosevelt
Departed this life December 15, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street., Buffalo, New York, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12 Noon - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Thankful Baptist Church, 197 Sumner Place, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thankful Baptist Church
197 Sumner Place, Buffalo, NY
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thankful Baptist Church
197 Sumner Place, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
