LONG - Theodore Roosevelt
Departed this life December 15, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street., Buffalo, New York, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12 Noon - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Thankful Baptist Church, 197 Sumner Place, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2021.