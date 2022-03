STEEG - Theodore L., III "Teddy"Was taken by the Angels on February 20, 2021. Beloved son of Theodore L. Steeg Jr. and Linda M. Lazzaro Steeg; dear brother of Deana (Chris) Tollini; loving uncle of Julia; grandson of the late Theodore L. and late Dee Dee Steeg, late Thomas and late Nina Lazzaro; dearest friend of Sarah Liberacki; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, February 26th, 5-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.), where a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday. To view the service Live Streamed Saturday at 11 AM, please visit https://youtu.be/a-wqYGfeAk0 . In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully appreciated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct., Ashville, NC 28806, www.curethekids.org in memory of Samantha Mertz, Ted and Linda's dearest great-niece Angel, who God called to Heaven at the mere age of four. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations, face coverings required. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com