STEEG - Theodore L., III "Teddy"
Was taken by the Angels on February 20, 2021. Beloved son of Theodore L. Steeg Jr. and Linda M. Lazzaro Steeg; dear brother of Deana (Chris) Tollini; loving uncle of Julia; grandson of the late Theodore L. and late Dee Dee Steeg, late Thomas and late Nina Lazzaro; dearest friend of Sarah Liberacki; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, February 26th, 5-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.), where a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday. To view the service Live Streamed Saturday at 11 AM, please visit https://youtu.be/a-wqYGfeAk0
. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully appreciated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct., Ashville, NC 28806, www.curethekids.org
in memory of Samantha Mertz, Ted and Linda's dearest great-niece Angel, who God called to Heaven at the mere age of four. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations, face coverings required. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.