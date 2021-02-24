Menu
Theodore L. "Teddy" STEEG III
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
STEEG - Theodore L., III "Teddy"
Was taken by the Angels on February 20, 2021. Beloved son of Theodore L. Steeg Jr. and Linda M. Lazzaro Steeg; dear brother of Deana (Chris) Tollini; loving uncle of Julia; grandson of the late Theodore L. and late Dee Dee Steeg, late Thomas and late Nina Lazzaro; dearest friend of Sarah Liberacki; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, February 26th, 5-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.), where a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday. To view the service Live Streamed Saturday at 11 AM, please visit https://youtu.be/a-wqYGfeAk0. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully appreciated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct., Ashville, NC 28806, www.curethekids.org in memory of Samantha Mertz, Ted and Linda's dearest great-niece Angel, who God called to Heaven at the mere age of four. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations, face coverings required. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We just found out about Teddy´s passing. We have such great memories of him, he was an important part of our kid´s childhood. We are all so very sorry for your loss and praying you have comfort in the wonderful memories.
Pat, Wende and Patrick Mckenna
April 25, 2021
Rest Easy Ted. I got to work with Ted for a short time. His personality and laugh will be missed. He was a great guy. My thoughts are prayers go to his friends and family during this time.
Michael Moeller
March 12, 2021
RIP Teddy, you will be missed. Fly high with the angels!
Cora and Shawn Stockwell
March 4, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy, sending love. Teddy was always so friendly and pleasant. Our children and he shared the family bond that made their friendships special. We will miss him.
Tom and Maryellen Vastola Little
February 26, 2021
Ted and Linda, very sorry for your loss. Remember Teddy well from the old baseball days, very nice boy
Robert miller
February 26, 2021
Ted and Linda, So sorry to hear this. RIP
JIM HEISLER
February 24, 2021
