CATALANO - Theodore X. "Ted"
Of Angola, NY, March 29, 2020, age 62. Beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Krygier) Catalano; dear father of Timothy (Michelle) Magyar, Desiree (Donald) Lee, Renee (David) Giacomazza, Renee Lackie, Douglas Lackie, Erin (Joseph) Ricchiazzi and the late Rosalie F. Catalano; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren; brother of Mary Catalano, Joseph (Kathy) Catalano, Greg (late Joan) Catalano, Judy (Paul) Wolf, Paul (Karen) Catalano, Elaine (Peter) Wolf, Gerry (Rachel) Catalano, Carmel (Jan) Catalano, the late George, Frank (Sally) Catalano, and Millie (Richard) Collado; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 11, at St. Paul RC Church (Delaware and Victoria Blvd.), Kenmore, at 10 AM. Everyone is asked to assemble at church. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.