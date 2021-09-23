Menu
Theolie L. BREWER
BREWER - Theolie L.
Of Buffalo, departed this life September 18, 2021. Husband of Tonia Alston Brewer; father of Carolyn, Theolie and Simeon Brewer; the son of Carol J. (nee Banks) and the late Theolie Brewer; brother of David M. Brewer; life partner of Sandra Johnson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 24, 2021, 5 PM-7 PM and Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Fall, NY, where a Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Fall, NY
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Fall, NY
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Zion Baptist Church
1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Fall, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the entire Brewer family. May god bless you and protect you during this time of great sorrow. I remember Theolie being such a jokester during our time in high school. He always had something funny to say. May all those good memories comfort you during this very difficult time.
Lisa (Burns) Loch
School
September 24, 2021
