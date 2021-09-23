BREWER - Theolie L.
Of Buffalo, departed this life September 18, 2021. Husband of Tonia Alston Brewer; father of Carolyn, Theolie and Simeon Brewer; the son of Carol J. (nee Banks) and the late Theolie Brewer; brother of David M. Brewer; life partner of Sandra Johnson; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 24, 2021, 5 PM-7 PM and Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11 AM-12 Noon, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Avenue, Niagara Fall, NY, where a Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.