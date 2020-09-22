PUGLIESE - Theresa A.

(nee Piazza)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 20, 2020, at age 67. Devoted mother of Nicholas (Katherine Mang) Pugliese and Stephen Pugliese; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Piazza; dear sister of Paul (Kathie) Piazza, the late Andrew (Betty) Piazza and the late Michael (Connie) Piazza; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the JOSEPH SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (same location as Lombardo Funeral Home), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Friday (September 25, 2020) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (September 26, 2020) at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Theresa was a beloved teacher's assistant at Buffalo and Ken-Ton Schools. If desired, contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required.







