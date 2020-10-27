HALTER - Theresa Ann
(nee Visano)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 15, 2020, at age 98. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Frank A. Halter; devoted mother of Judith (Robert) Galganski, Cathy (Michael) Dorobiala and Diane (David) Schaefer; loving grandmother of six grandchildren - Kristin, Rebecca, Steven, Lisa, David and Danielle and four great-grandchildren - Paige, Brooke, Logan and Oliver; sister of the late Nicholas Visano and Rita Richter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Theresa was an elementary school teacher in the Buffalo Public School System. She enjoyed gardening and in her later years, developed her artistic talent for painting. Family was the center of Theresa's life. On Thursday, October 29, 2020 the family will be present from 4-7 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker St., Orchard Park, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Theresa's life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.