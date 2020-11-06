MARTIN - Theresa C.

(nee Laborgne)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sr.; devoted mother of Carol Ann, Thomas Jr. (Melissa) and Matilda; cherished grandmother of Britt, Nicholas, Christopher, Crystal, Chelsea, Brianna, Thomas, James, Michaela and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (nee Lahache) LaBorgne; dear sister of Winona, Bryan, David and the late Gary, Arnold, Thomas, Martin. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Saturday from 9-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.