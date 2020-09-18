VOIGT - Theresa C.
(nee Stevenson)
Of Kenmore, September 15, 2020. Wife of the late Richard M. Voigt; dear mother of Donald (Amy), James (Shirley) Voigt, Mary (David) Slawiak, Robert, Thomas (Renee) Voigt and the late Catherine (James) Higbee and late David (Kathleen) Voigt; loving grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Forster; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends my call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, at St Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave., at Victoria Blvd., Monday at 10 AM. Meet at church. Please be mindful of required face mask, social distancing and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.