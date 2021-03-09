Cook - Theresa M. "Terry"
Cook, Theresa "Terry" M. March 7, 2021, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Roy and Mary (nee Piszkin) Cook; cherished sister of Tracy (Edward) Melisz, John Cook, Christine (John) Gregori, the late Joseph Cook, and Karen Madigan; loving aunt to David Glor, Emily and Jessica Madigan, Haley and Alex Melisz, Adam and Andrew Gregori, and great-aunt to Nyah Rose Porter; dearest mom to her two fur-babies, Benji and Izzy. Terry was a proud registered nurse for 30 years. Friends received Friday, March 12 from 4-5PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL INC., 1340 UNION ROAD, WEST SENECA, NY 14224. A memorial service will follow at 5PM. Donations in Terry's name may go to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences, donations and flowers may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.