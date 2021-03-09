Menu
Theresa M. "Terry" COOK
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Cook - Theresa M. "Terry"
Cook, Theresa "Terry" M. March 7, 2021, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Roy and Mary (nee Piszkin) Cook; cherished sister of Tracy (Edward) Melisz, John Cook, Christine (John) Gregori, the late Joseph Cook, and Karen Madigan; loving aunt to David Glor, Emily and Jessica Madigan, Haley and Alex Melisz, Adam and Andrew Gregori, and great-aunt to Nyah Rose Porter; dearest mom to her two fur-babies, Benji and Izzy. Terry was a proud registered nurse for 30 years. Friends received Friday, March 12 from 4-5PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL INC., 1340 UNION ROAD, WEST SENECA, NY 14224. A memorial service will follow at 5PM. Donations in Terry's name may go to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences, donations and flowers may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Mar
12
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathy' s go to all.
Sylvia and Jim Mandy
March 9, 2021
