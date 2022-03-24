Menu
Theresa S. CURATOLO
March 23, 2022, age 97, beloved wife of the late Rocco Curatolo; loving mother of Nanette (Barry) Prins, Anthony (Kathleen), Joseph (Kathleen) and Michael (Janice) Curatolo; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Dylon (Maria), Christian and Grace; adored great-grandmother of Sebastian, Luciano and Guillermo; dear sister of the late Joseph, Jeffery, Augustine, Michael, John and Orlando Mattera; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM from Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville. Friends invited. All are asked to assemble at church. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
