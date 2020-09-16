DILLON CIALLELA - Theresa
Of Lackawanna, at the age of 66 on September 14, 2020. Daughter of the late William H. and Winifred (nee Mangan) Dillon; mother of Phillip B. (Fiancée Britney Godfrey) Ciallela; sister of The Honorable James H. (Karen) Dillon, Maureen (Robert) Soris, Rosemary Dillon, Frank (Donna) Dillon, Katie (Jack) Matte and the late Joanne (Jim) Rudnicki, Bill (Debbie) Dillon, Peggy (Chet) Spoonley, and her late infant twin brother John Joseph Dillon; former wife of James E. Ciallela; also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current capacity restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the mandated restrictions. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Friday at 10:30 AM, burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Theresa was a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Victory and actively participated in several charitable endeavors. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Alzheimer's Association
of Western New York. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.