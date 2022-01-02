DiVINCENZO - Theresa M. (nee Limardi)
December 27, 2021, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Aldo D. DiVincenzo; loving mother of Paula (David) Manthei and Aldo F. DiVincenzo; cherished grammy of Christina (Ryan) Bratton and Andrea (Mark) Savino; adored great-grammy of Carter, Walker and Isabella; dear sister of Dominic (Delores) Limardi and the late Battista (late Patricia) Limardi; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 3, 2022 from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. You may view the Mass via live stream at https://www.stpiusxgetzville.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.