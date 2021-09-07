DRZEWIECKI - Theresa M.
"Terri" (nee Woroniecki)
September 4, 2021 of West Seneca, NY; beloved wife of Thomas W. Drzewiecki; dear mother of Kerry and Gregg Drzewiecki; sister of Raymond (Lucia) Zywicki, Christine (Michael) Kalinka and the late Walter (late Sandra) Zywicki, Richard (Nancy) Zywicki and Lucy (late Donald) Breidenstein; daughter of the late Walter and Francis (Gorkiewicz) Woroniecki; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) from 3:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., at Union Rd., West Seneca 14224. The Mass will be live streamed on Facebook and Youtube with the links to each on the church's website. (Please assemble at church.) Masks will be required inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RPCI Alliance Foundation. Interment In Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
