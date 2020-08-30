Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa G. HAHN
HAHN - Theresa G.
(nee Daigler)
August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Hahn; loving mother of Kenneth (Debbie) Hahn, Kathleen (Thomas) Majot, Donald (Deborah) Hahn, Michael (Jennifer) Hahn, Gary (Karen) Hahn, Cheryl (Carl) Woelffel and the late Thomas Han; dear grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 15; sister of Mary (Leonard) Robear, predeceased by two sisters and five brothers. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at, www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.