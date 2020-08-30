HAHN - Theresa G.
(nee Daigler)
August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Hahn; loving mother of Kenneth (Debbie) Hahn, Kathleen (Thomas) Majot, Donald (Deborah) Hahn, Michael (Jennifer) Hahn, Gary (Karen) Hahn, Cheryl (Carl) Woelffel and the late Thomas Han; dear grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 15; sister of Mary (Leonard) Robear, predeceased by two sisters and five brothers. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Online condolences may be offered at, www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.