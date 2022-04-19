HARASIMOWICZ - Theresa V.
Of Alden, NY, April 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Fritz" Harasimowicz; dear mother of Susan (Jim Sanders) Uebelhoer, Mark (Julie), Michael (Allyson) and James (Brandi) Harasimowicz; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister of Robert Szary and the late Norman Szary. Family will be present to receive friends at St. John's R.C. Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden, on Friday, April 22nd from 10-11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Everyone is then invited to a luncheon held at the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.