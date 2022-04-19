Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa V. HARASIMOWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Send Flowers
HARASIMOWICZ - Theresa V.
Of Alden, NY, April 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Fritz" Harasimowicz; dear mother of Susan (Jim Sanders) Uebelhoer, Mark (Julie), Michael (Allyson) and James (Brandi) Harasimowicz; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister of Robert Szary and the late Norman Szary. Family will be present to receive friends at St. John's R.C. Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden, on Friday, April 22nd from 10-11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Everyone is then invited to a luncheon held at the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden, NY
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden, NY
Apr
22
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
She was a very nice lady the two times that I met her we had a nice time talking and making pierogi at uncle Wally house.She will be missed.
Elizabeth Keller
Friend
April 19, 2022
Mike and the Harasimowicz family, we have so many great memories of your mom she was an amazing woman. We pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time. Michelle, Cecily and Kim Lehman
Kim Smith
Family
April 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results